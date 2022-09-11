Air quality statements issued for much of Alberta due to B.C. wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued special air quality statements for much of Alberta Sunday, as smoke from wildfires in B.C. drifts eastward.

There are 191 active wildfires in B.C., including several of note that are burning relatively close to the interprovincial border, according to the province's wildfire dashboard.

The federal weather agency says in its air quality statements that smoke from those fires is causing poor air quality and, at times, reduced visibility.

The affected areas include:

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre

Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan

City of Calgary

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Drumheller - Three Hills

Fort McMurray - Fort MacKay

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm

Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

Rocky Mountain House - Caroline

Slave Lake

Wabasca - Peerless Lake - Gift Lake - Cadotte Lake

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

Wildfire smoke has cleared from parts of western and central Alberta Sunday morning, the statements say, but smoke may return throughout the next 24 hours.

The Jasper National Park area is also under a special air quality statement, but that pertains to the large wildfire burning on Chetamon Mountain, just north of Jasper, Alta., a municipality about 315 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Currently, the air quality in most areas in Alberta is considered low risk, according to Environment Canada's air quality health index. But the Edmonton area — the city of Edmonton and several satellite communities and counties — are at moderate or high risk.

The index forecasts the air quality in Alberta to worsen throughout the day, then to moderate slightly Sunday night.

People in areas with wildfire smoke may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and people with heart or lung disease are particularly at risk.

Albertans who are exposed to wildfire smoke should consider taking precautions to limit their exposure, as the smoke can harm one's health, Environment Canada says.