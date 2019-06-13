Made in Alberta tool-sharing app drilling its way into success

David Thiessen wants to help Canadians become better neighbours and help one another.

So, he created an app.

In 2016, the 31-year-old electrician dreamt up The Good Neighbour app, a program that allows users who live near each other to share tools, like tile saws or drills.

Even though it took a few years for the application to gain traction, Thiessen said its popularity exploded in the last six months.

"We did branch out into Calgary a little bit, and Winnipeg, so I think we've got to be close to 3,600 users now," Thiessen said.

When someone needs a tool — such as a saw — they can log into the app and search for what they need. The Good Neighbour will show nearby users who own the gadget.

The person in need can rent the tool from its owner for a fee. Prices vary, but Thiessen said his app is still cheaper than buying new gear.

"A tile saw, it's 400 dollars, but you should be able to rent it for four hours for maybe 18 dollars," Thiessen said.

Thiessen takes between 15 and 20 per cent from each transaction as commission.

Before Thiessen's business started garnering attention, the Sherwood Park resident said he had to do a lot of marketing and development research.

"[Startups] cost a lot more than you'd think, and it's a lot of hard work. A lot more than I thought," Thiessen said.

The Good Neighbour app connects users, so they can share tools, like drills and saws. (David Thiessen)

University of Alberta professor of marketing Kyle Murray said starting a new business is tough, but having a good idea can really help.

"Timing is incredibly important, so if you can be first into the market or a leader with a new idea, that makes it a little bit easier," Murray said.

"Part of it is a really deep understanding of who your customers are — and potential customers — what it is they need, and how you can fulfill that need."

According to Murray, business owners often draw inspiration from lived experience.

Lived experience inspired Thiessen's venture.

As an electrician and handyman, Thiessen owns "an abundance of tools," he said. But when he purchased a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle he realized he didn't have the tools to tinker with the vehicle.

"I kind of thought, 'Well, there should be someone in my area who has these tools in their garage," Thiessen said. "It would be pretty neat to have a platform to rent from your neighbours in a safe, secure way."

The thought morphed into an idea, and the idea morphed into an app.

The Good Neighbour went live in 2017 and Thiessen has been growing and fine-tuning it ever since.

According to Murray, a good business idea shouldn't be taken for granted.

"Some things, like, you know, yoga pants and an app to connect with your friends, sound really silly initially," Murray said.

Then "[they] become Lululemon and Facebook."