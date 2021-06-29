Noah and Olivia once again the top baby names in Alberta

Olivia continues its eight-year reign as the most popular baby girl's name in Alberta while Noah clinched the top spot for boys for the second year in a row.

For girls, Emma jumped up to number two while Charlotte came third. Ava and Sophia rounded out the top five for most popular girl names in 2020, different from 2019 only by order.

The Alberta government released the name data Tuesday.

Boys had more of a shake-up. Gone from the top five in the previous year are Ethan and Jack with Noah, Oliver, Liam, Benjamin and William ranking as the top boy names in 2020.

Isla broke the top 10 for girl names for the first time, having placed 12th the year before. Theodore and Levi also made their top 10 debut, placing 19th and 27th.

Meanwhile Ethan has dropped in rankings, placing 12th for boys and failing to make the top 10 for the first time since 2000. Historically, Ethan held the top spot the longest for either category from 2001 to 2009.

Alberta welcomed 49,030 babies in 2020 — 25,160 boys and 23,870 girls.

While many parents opted to go with names that are popular, others chose to go with names from popular culture.

Athlete-inspired names like Kobe and Muhammad-Ali or musical references like Dre, Zeppelin and Bowie made the full list alongside video game monikers like Zelda and Link from the Zelda series or Eevee, after the Pokemon.

Mythology (Artemis, Persephone, Aries, Zeus), literature (Guinevere, Atticus) and places (Cairo, Nile, Phoenix) were also noted by a release from the Alberta government.

"In a year unlike any other, positivity seemed to be a popular theme for some new parents, with names like Hope, Peace, Faith, Charity, Joy, Happy and Brave appearing on the list of registered names," reads the news release, which also notes many names reflect the province's diversity and different ethnic backgrounds.

"Alberta is home to baby girls named Amara, Amaya, Zahra, Zoya, Baani, Danika, Raya, Thalia, Yuna and Chimamanda. Some of Alberta's youngest boys are named Mateo, Ahmed, Bodhi, Yusuf, Zorawar, Arjun, Gurbaaz, Miguel, Abdul and Idris."