Alberta auditor general finds urgent overhaul needed for continuing care centres

Alberta needs a staffing strategy for continuing care homes to prevent the worker burnout and inadequate care that transpired early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the province's auditor general says.

In a report released Thursday, auditor general Doug Wylie said drastic short-staffing, buildings that don't meet modern standards and delays in getting lab test results all made the pandemic harder to manage in the province's 355 publicly funded continuing care facilities.

"The pandemic was a tragedy for so many in our society," Wylie told reporters at an Thursday news conference in Edmonton. "But the residents of continuing care facilities and those who cared for them … they were profoundly affected."

The report, COVID-19 in Continuing Care Facilities, shows people suffer when plans and systems go awry, Wylie said.

"We must ... do a better job for our parents, and our grandparents who are living in continuing care facilities here in Alberta," he said.

Critics say the report underscores systemic weaknesses they have been highlighting since before the pandemic reached the province in March 2020.

Wylie's office looked at Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services' (AHS) pandemic preparedness plans for any long-term care or designated supported living facility that receives public funding.

They looked at how those facilities fared from March to December 2020.

In that timeframe, more than 8,300 residents and staff members in continuing care tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,042 of them died, including five staff.

Seniors are particularly vulnerable to the virus causing COVID-19. Although just eight per cent of the province's cases in 2020 were in continuing care, 65 per cent of Albertans who died after being infected were living in one of the facilities, the report says.

The data also showed residents in facilities run by AHS were the least likely to get COVID-19 in 2020, whereas for-profit homes had disproportionately more cases.

Wylie's team found Alberta Health and AHS's pandemic plans had flaws. They left people in the health-care system improvising strategies and workarounds.

The auditor's office made eight recommendations, including a creation of an updated pandemic plan that considers all of the continuing care sector. It should be updated and simulated routinely, according to the office.

In a statement, Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping said the government accepts and is working on all of the recommendations.

The auditor says in addition to a new employment strategy, the province needs streamlined lab testing during outbreaks and a plan to improve outdated facilities. They must also better track resident and staff illnesses during outbreaks, the report said.

Staffing trouble

Of the 31,600 people who worked at continuing care centres in early 2020, 85 per cent of them worked part-time or casual hours.

Wylie said Wednesday that is a shocking number, akin to a staffing plan for a fast-food franchise.

Critics have long bemoaned a system that relies on workers to hold two or more jobs to earn a living wage.

When Alberta's former chief medical officer of health implemented a single-site rule to prevent employees from unintentionally toting infections from one facility to another, the report says it reduced the pool of available continuing care workers by a third.

The auditor said the province need to consider the appropriateness of relying on part-time employees, whether workers should have mandatory benefits, such as paid sick leave, and the adoption of minimum training standards.

Weak links in testing and buildings

Wylie's office said COVID-19 testing was also unreasonably slow in continuing care early in the pandemic. While AHS said facilities could be getting test results within four days of reporting an outbreak, it was sometimes taking as long as 17 days.

Bottlenecks happened in delivering test kits to facilities and the lab trying to decipher incompletely labelled samples.

The auditor also found that buildings with shared rooms and cramped spaces were the sites of some of the most severe outbreaks.

Almost a third of continuing care facilities don't meet modern standards for buildings that will be used as care centres or for medical treatment, the auditor's office found.

AHS and Alberta Health were able to inspect facilities to ensure they were following public health orders, the report says.

What they found was sometimes troubling: "including dangerous levels of dehydration, insufficient meal services, inadequate resident pain management, residents not receiving hygiene services, and resident rooms which had not been cleaned for days," the report said.

Critics question profit model of care

In an email, Copping's press secretary, Scott Johnston, did not give a timeline for implementing the auditor's recommendations.

He said Alberta's continuing care buildings are newer on average than in other provinces, and that the province is working on replacing some aging ones.

Copping's statement said the report will help the system prepare for other disease outbreaks.

NDP health critic David Shepherd said it's frustrating to see the recommendations echo previous calls for action — including from the Opposition, a legislative committee, and even prior auditor's reports.

Shepherd said if elected, an future NDP government would open only publicly run continuing care centres with more consistent staffing.

"Obviously this is a broken and flawed model and one that is rooted in the private delivery of public health care," he said.

Wayne Morishita, executive director of the Alberta Continuing Care Association, which represents private operators, said hiring full-time staff would be optimal.

"It's a bit of a challenge in the industry, given the funding, to be able to provide full-time work," he said.

Morishita hopes next week's budget contains more investments in continuing care.