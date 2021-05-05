Alberta confirms 1st death from rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

Alberta is reporting its first death linked to the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

In an email late Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed the first fatal case of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) in a patient that had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The email said the person who died was a woman in her 50s. It did not state where the woman was located.

"Out of respect for patient confidentiality and the privacy of the grieving family, we will not be providing additional case information," said Hinshaw in a statement.

"While any death is tragic, it is important to remember that the risks of dying or suffering other severe outcomes from COVID-19 remain far greater than the risk following AstraZeneca vaccine."

Hinshaw said the woman was only the second confirmed case of VIIT in the province, out of more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca or CoviSHIELD that have been administered.

Though extremely rare, VITT differs from a typical blood clot because it can cause cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), where veins that drain blood from the brain are obstructed and can potentially cause fatal bleeding.

The National Advisory Council on Immunization estimates VITT occurs at a rate of 1 in 100,000 shots. As of Monday, there were seven reported cases of VITT in Canada and just one other death — a 54-year-old woman from Quebec.

Hinshaw said the risk of COVID-19 is far greater than the risk of VITT.

"Albertans 50 to 59 who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are 350 times more likely to die from that infection than to experience VITT after an AstraZeneca vaccine," she said in the email "They are also at least 1,500 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than experiencing VITT after getting AstraZeneca."

Health Canada has said that the AstraZeneca vaccine meets its strict safety standards, and that it continues to monitor adverse outcomes to ensure the benefits of the vaccine outweigh risks.