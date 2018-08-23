Albertans out $1.5M to scams so far in 2018, more than all of last year, data shows

Albertans have lost more than $1.5 million to scams so far this year, more money than in all of 2017, according to data from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Most of the scams involved some form of extortion — where people demand money through coercion.

Scams related to the Canada Revenue Agency have cost 103 victims more than $420,000 so far in 2018.

Typically, a caller claims to be an officer with the CRA and accuses the person of tax fraud or tax evasion, and demands payments using gift cards or cypro-currency, such as bitcoins.

The most costly scams in Alberta involve investments, where scammers promote false or misleading opportunities that offer higher-than-normal returns.

Some of the biggest losses in Alberta over the past three years involved extortion, bank-investigator or investment scams. In 2018, those three categories alone have cost victims $1.2 million so far. (CBC)

In Alberta, five victims have lost more than $600,000 to investment scams this year — more than 30 times the amount lost in all of 2017.

More than $120,000 was lost to prize scams, where the caller claims the victim has won something but must first pay the taxes before the prize can be claimed.

Albertans also lost more than $115,000 to service scams, where offers of extended warranties, financial services or medical services turn out to be fake.

The increased amount of money lost doesn't necessarily mean Albertans are being scammed more often, said Lisanne Roy-Beauchamp, a supervisor at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

"We're also seeing that more people are becoming aware of the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, and we're receiving more complaints," Roy-Beauchamp said.

The fraud centre estimates it is contacted about less than five per cent of all scams in Canada.

Weaponized technology

Roy-Beauchamp said scammers are adapting new technology to make their pitches more believable.

"Technology is being used to its potential to scam people," she said.

Scammers will often work together and have a "file" with information gathered from various channels, including previous phishing scams, social media or even data breaches from various companies.

A recording from a CRA phone scam in July 2018. 0:33

Scammers know the top security questions used as additional security — such as what the maiden name of your mother is, for example — and scammers will often ask those questions and put the answers in the file.

"Any information you have provided in the past, or even what's accessible on your social media platforms, they hold onto that," Roy-Beauchamp said. "That's like gold to them."

Extortion scams have seen the largest increase in recent weeks, including CRA scams, Roy-Beauchamp said.

In another scam that has popped up in recent weeks, scammers claim to have double-screen video of victims watching pornographic material, and threaten to release it unless they're sent money.

They'll often arm themselves with a previously used password (one released in a data breach, for example) to make themselves seem more believable.

Roy-Beauchamp said that should be a major red flag.

"I can't think of a legitimate company that actually shows you your password and threatens you with any sort of message," she said.

Reporting helps

There are signs to look for if you think you're being scammed, Roy-Beauchamp said.

"If you're on the receiving end of a call or an email or a text message, reach out in another format to make sure that's the actual person getting ahold of you," she said.

Roy-Beauchamp said it's unlikely the CRA would ever call, though it's not unheard of. But the agency wouldn't ask for payment over the phone.

"They'll never ask you to pay funds right away, especially not through the gift cards or through bitcoin," she said.

If you think you are being scammed, Roy-Beauchamp said, it's important to contact the centre.

"By reporting, you are helping the greater good and the public," she said.