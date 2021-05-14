Judge expected to rule on challenge to 'anti-Alberta' activities inquiry

A judge is expected to rule this morning on a challenge of the United Conservative government's inquiry into whether foreign groups have conspired against Alberta's oil industry.

The environmental law firm Ecojustice alleges the Public Inquiry Into Funding of Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns is biased against charities that have raised concerns about the industry.

In November 2019, Ecojustice filed a judicial review application of the inquiry.

The charity contends the inquiry, led by Calgary forensic accountant Steve Allan, must be shut down because it was created for partisan political purposes, has been tainted by bias from the outset, and is outside the province's legal jurisdiction.

The review was ordered by the government of Premier Justice Kenney to fulfil a campaign promise. The province's lieutenant-governor formally established the inquiry through a July 2019 order-in-council.

The provincial government and some industry leaders have said Canadian environmental charities that accept U.S. funding are part of a plot against Alberta's energy industry.

The province has said the plot aims to block pipelines and landlock Alberta's oil to benefit its American competitors.

Legal scholars and non-profit groups say the inquiry is an attempt to bully and silence industry critics.

Since it was announced, the inquiry has gone $1 million over budget and blown past several deadlines.

The inquiry's final report, already delayed, is due May 31. The province must publicly release the report within three months of its submission.