Alberta announces $11M in grants to improve palliative and end-of-life care

The Alberta government says the remaining $11 million out of $20 million it promised for palliative and end-of-life care will be allotted through a series of grants.

The government announced the $20 million in September 2020.

It also eliminated co-payments for end-of-life drugs needed by those who choose to die at home or in a hospice.

The province says that, since then, $9 million has been spent on community hospice care, as well as on training for health-care professionals.

It says priorities for palliative and end-of-life care include earlier access for those with life-limiting illnesses, education, community supports and services, and research and innovation.

Eligible applicants must make their submissions by Jan. 7.

"Accessible and compassionate palliative care requires a holistic approach from diagnosis to end of life," Health Minister

Jason Copping said in a news release Thursday.

"This announcement brings us closer to keeping our promise to provide quality palliative care that eases suffering and supports families."