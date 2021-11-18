Alberta announces $11M in grants to improve palliative and end-of-life care
Nearly half of $20M in funding announced in September 2020 has been spent already
The Alberta government says the remaining $11 million out of $20 million it promised for palliative and end-of-life care will be allotted through a series of grants.
The government announced the $20 million in September 2020.
It also eliminated co-payments for end-of-life drugs needed by those who choose to die at home or in a hospice.
The province says that, since then, $9 million has been spent on community hospice care, as well as on training for health-care professionals.
It says priorities for palliative and end-of-life care include earlier access for those with life-limiting illnesses, education, community supports and services, and research and innovation.
Eligible applicants must make their submissions by Jan. 7.
"Accessible and compassionate palliative care requires a holistic approach from diagnosis to end of life," Health Minister
Jason Copping said in a news release Thursday.
"This announcement brings us closer to keeping our promise to provide quality palliative care that eases suffering and supports families."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?