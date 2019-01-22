Alberta allowing cap on auto insurance rates set by NDP to expire

The province will not renew the five-per-cent cap on increases to auto insurance implemented by the previous NDP government when it expires on Saturday.

"Allowing this limitation to expire is necessary to ensure a sustainable industry that can best serve the needs of Albertans," Charlotte Taillon, who is acting as press secretary for Alberta Finance, said in an emailed response Friday to a question from CBC News.

"Our government will allow the Automobile Insurance Rate Board (AIRB) to fulfil its mandate in setting auto insurance rates.

"We believe this independent board is best positioned to evaluate the health of the insurance market and we respect their expertise and experience in the field. To be clear, companies still must go through the rate board to justify increases."

Under the cap, which was implemented in 2017, each insurance company could not exceed an average of a five-per-cent increase in rates across its entire vehicle insurance business.

Insurance companies said the cap limited customer choice and competition.

Taillon said even with the cap some Alberta drivers saw their premiums rise more than five per cent in a given year.