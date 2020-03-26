Alberta agriculture minister to give update on protecting food security during COVID-19 crisis

Devin Dreeshen, Alberta's minister of agriculture and forestry, will give an update Thursday on efforts to protect food security during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dreeshen will be joined at a news conference by other officials, including Paul Wynnyk, deputy minister of municipal affairs.

CBC will livestream the news conference here at 11:30 a.m. MT.

Canada's agriculture sector has warned of higher prices and potential food shortages if farming isn't designated an essential service and allowed to do business as usual during the COVID-19 crisis.

While governments maintain supplies are secure, some people worry about empty grocery store shelves, especially in regard to food staples.