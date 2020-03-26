Alberta agriculture minister to give update on protecting food security during COVID-19 crisis
Devin Dreeshen, Alberta's minister of agriculture and forestry, and other officials will update the effort to protect food security at a news conference Thursday.
News conference will be livestreamed here at 11:30 a.m. MT
Devin Dreeshen, Alberta's minister of agriculture and forestry, will give an update Thursday on efforts to protect food security during the COVID-19 crisis.
Dreeshen will be joined at a news conference by other officials, including Paul Wynnyk, deputy minister of municipal affairs.
CBC will livestream the news conference here at 11:30 a.m. MT.
Canada's agriculture sector has warned of higher prices and potential food shortages if farming isn't designated an essential service and allowed to do business as usual during the COVID-19 crisis.
While governments maintain supplies are secure, some people worry about empty grocery store shelves, especially in regard to food staples.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.