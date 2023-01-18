Applications now open for Alberta government affordability payments

Albertans eligible for $600 in affordability payments from the province can now apply.

The payments, to be made in $100 instalments over the next six months, were announced by the United Conservative government earlier this month as a way to help Albertans contend with the rising cost of living.

Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m, people can apply for the payments, through an online portal or in person at registry offices throughout the province.

The payments are being offered to seniors and children in households with annual incomes lower than than $180,000.

More than two million Albertans are expected to benefit from the program, which will cost the provincial government about $900 million.

About 300,000 others — enrolled in provincial benefit programs like Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) and Income Support — will automatically receive the first of six monthly payments on Jan. 31.

Who is eligible?

Seniors 65 or older who are not receiving the Alberta Seniors Benefit are eligible and can apply.

Albertans receiving the seniors benefit are automatically enrolled in the program and do not need to sign up. The distribution of additional monthly payments to them will begin Jan. 31.

Parents who are approved will receive $100 for each child. Legally separated parents who have shared custody can apply. Each parent in a shared custody arrangement should apply separately and will receive half of the payment.

Eligible kinship or foster caregivers will be automatically enrolled in the program and will receive their first payments at the end of January.

In late November, Premier Danielle Smith Plans announced plans to help Albertans cope with the rising cost of living.

The support payments are one of several measures the province is taking. In all, the Affordability Action Plan initiatives are set to cost $2.8 billion over three years.

Other measures include rebates for electricity and natural has and fuel tax relief.

How to apply

Applications for the affordability payments can be submitted at account.alberta.ca , To use the portal, eligible Albertans will need a verified account.

A verified account support line is available at at 1-844-643-2789. Albertans can also call the Affordability Action Plan information line for help at 1-844-644-9955.

Users will have to provide banking information. The province said most eligible Albertans should get their first instalments by the end of this month.

Albertans can also get help with their applications at any registry agent or through Alberta Supports.

Eligibility will be based on a person's 2021 income. The province said it will rely on federal tax data to verify each application.

Applications can be submitted until June 30. Payments will be retroactive to include previous months when a person was eligible.

All payments will be made by Dec. 31 of this year.