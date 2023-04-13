Alberta advocates call for expanded coverage of continuous glucose monitoring technology

The Alberta government has hinted it could be expanding coverage for continuous glucose monitors, which help people with diabetes track blood sugar levels in real time.

The technology has been covered under government health benefit plans for children under the age of 18 since February 2022, and advocates are hoping this coverage can expand to adults.

The monitors use a sensor inserted under the skin that constantly measures blood glucose levels. The information is transmitted to another device like a cellphone or an insulin pump.

The lack of coverage for adults and seniors prevents many people from having a consistent and accurate understanding of their blood sugar levels, said Dr. Peter Senior, director of the Alberta Diabetes Institute at the University of Alberta.

"Diabetes doesn't go away when you turn 18. And indeed, you might see that life actually becomes more complicated when you turn 18. Not having access to those technologies at that stage is a real challenge," Simon said.

CMG devices often cost around $3,000 to $5,000 a year.

In an emailed statement from the province, spokesperson Scott Johnston said Alberta's Diabetes Working Group is reviewing current diabetes care and will present recommendations to the provinces in the fall.

"The government continues to monitor innovations in diabetes management technologies. We are examining opportunities to expand benefits while making sure current programs remain sustainable," Johnston told CBC.

A competing technology for monitoring blood sugar levels is the flash glucose monitoring system. Unlike the continuous monitoring system, the flash system needs to be scanned in order to read the levels. Some provinces, including Ontario, have chosen to cover the flash device, which is cheaper than CMG, costing around $2,400 a year.

Kristy Muckler, from Edmonton has had Type 1 diabetes for 26 years. Muckler says she is thankful her CMG is covered by her work benefits as it has had life-changing benefits.

"I just feel safe and I feel happy. And my husband does too. When we go to sleep, if my blood sugar goes low, we hear an alarm. It's just a really great thing to keep me healthy, happy, active, and out of the doctor's office, out of the hospital," Muckler said.

Muckler adjusts the parameters of what she considers low to catch low levels before they drop too far, eliminating the fear of her blood sugar dropping to dangerous levels, which can result in fainting or in some instances seizures.

Long-term effects of unregulated blood sugar levels can also result in heart disease, blindness, and kidney failure, something Muckler said was always a fear when she tested her levels through the finger-pricking process several times a day.

"I think it's so important and something that we should really be working on to make it accessible especially if it's going to help people manage their disease better and reduce hospital times, reduce complications, and reduce ambulance calls," Muckler said.

The continuous glucose monitors are Phase 2 of the province's three-part plan to provide enhanced care and better access to technology for Albertans with diabetes.

Johnston said the recommendation presented to the health minister this fall will play a major role in shaping a long-term strategy for diabetes care in the province.