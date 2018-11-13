Alberta Advantage registered as official political party

A party founded by former members of the Wildrose Party unhappy with the merger with the Progressive Conservatives have received official recognition by Elections Alberta.

After collecting 8,600 signatures, the Alberta Advantage Party was added to the register of political parties on Friday.

In order to be recognized, the party had to collect at least 7,868 signatures, or one-third of one per cent of eligible voters in Alberta.

"Albertans have clearly indicated that they want another party on the ballot in the spring 2019 election," leader Marilyn Burns said in a news release. "Our message and platform resonated with people all over Alberta as they signed the petition and wished us luck."

Alberta Advantage is the second party on the right side of the political spectrum to emerge since the United Conservative Party formed after the PC-Wildrose merger in 2017.

Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt formed the Freedom Conservative Party earlier this year after he wasn't allowed to rejoin the UCP caucus.

Both parties claim they will listen to the wishes of their members.

(Alberta Advantage Party )

"We are the only truly democratic and grassroots party in Alberta," Burns said. "Our primary platform is integrity in government, with voters having the right to recall elected MLAs."

The Alberta Advantage Party is holding an annual general meeting in Lacombe on Saturday.