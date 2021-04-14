Alberta administers more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Alberta has administered its one millionth vaccine dose.

"This vaccine milestone is encouraging news," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release Wednesday.

"I thank all Albertans who have signed up to get their shot so far, as well as those who are patiently awaiting their turn.

"Please continue to follow public health measures, including masking, distancing and staying home when ill until all eligible Albertans can be immunized."

By Tuesday night, 1,004,123 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta, meaning nearly 18.1 per cent of Albertans now have some protection against COVID-19, the release said. So far, 194,012 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

More than 1,300 pharmacies and 103 immunization sites are now administering the vaccine, with the province on pace to distribute more than 300,000 doses a week.

1,412 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Another eight people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,029.

Eight is the highest number of deaths reported in one day in more than five weeks.

The province reported another 1,412 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in Alberta to 15,569.

The number of new variant cases identified was 778. Variant strains now account for 52.6 per cent of all active cases.

There are 420 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 92 of those patients in intensive care.

Here's a regional breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta:

Calgary zone: 7,166

Edmonton zone: 3,960

North zone: 2,067

Central zone: 1,402

South zone: 915

Unknown: 59

On Wednesday the province approved requests from public and Catholic schools in Calgary to shift Grades 7 to 12 to at-home learning for two weeks starting Monday.