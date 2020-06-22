Alberta adds 32 more cases of COVID-19, one new death

Alberta recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and one new death.

The province now has 542 active cases.

While 7,041 people have now recovered from the disease, 32 are in hospital and six in intensive care.

The number of deaths now stands at 153.

Province labs have now completed 396,300 tests.

As of Sunday the city of Edmonton had 213 cases, one more than Calgary's 212.