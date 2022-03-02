Alberta reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations see slight increase

Alberta reported 27 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday as the province released full data for the past two days.

Due to a technical issue, the government only released estimated data on Tuesday and did not report new deaths or the positivity rate.

With 27 new deaths, the province's pandemic total has reached 3,939.

The number of people with COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals has increased slightly. There are now 1,231 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of five from Tuesday's estimate. Included in the 1,231 are 84 patients in intensive care, an increase of one.

The province reported 747 new cases of COVID-19, combining data from the previous two days:

359 cases on Feb. 28 (2,060 tests, 24.9 per cent positivity).

388 cases on March 1 (2,921 tests, 18.76 per cent positivity).

Originally, the province reported an estimated 500 cases for Feb. 28 before releasing the full data Wednesday. The seven-day average of test positivity is now 20.82 per cent.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 declined to 8,164, though that number only includes those who test positive on a PCR test, which most Albertans can't access.

As of the latest update, about 80.8 per cent of eligible Albertans — or about 75.9 per cent of the province's total population — have had two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 35.4 per cent of Albertans have had three doses of vaccine, which is among the lowest rates in the country.