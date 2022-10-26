Alberta sees dip in immigration but immigrants make up greater proportion of population, census shows

Immigrants now make up a greater proportion of Alberta's population than they did five years ago, according to new census data released by Statistics Canada.

Almost a quarter of the people who call the province home were or have been an immigrant or a permanent resident.

In 2021, about 23 per cent of Alberta residents fell into this category, an increase of two per cent from 2016.

Statistics Canada released more 2021 census of population data Wednesday.

The latest round relates to immigration; place of birth and citizenship; ethnocultural and religious diversity; and mobility and migration.

The provincial numbers align with the national data, which was record-setting. Immigrants now make up the largest share of the population in over 150 years.

Across Canada, 8.3 million people, or 23 per cent of the population, fell into this category, topping the previous record of 22.3 per cent in 1921.

In Alberta, more than three in five recent immigrants — those who arrived in the province within the last five years — came from Asia, particularly the Philippines and India, data shows.

About 47,600 people came to Alberta from the Philippines since 2016, making up about one quarter of recent immigrants.

More than 31,800 people immigrated to the province from India in the last five years. They made up about 16 per cent of recent immigrants.

The number of first-generation Canadians in Alberta is now over 1.07 million, an increase of about 135,600 from 2016, data shows.

Migration overall, however, waned in recent years. Thousands of fewer people immigrated to Alberta from 2016 to 2021 than during the previous census period.

Data shows 193,175 people immigrated to Alberta during the latest census period, down about 14,600 from the nearly 207,800 people who first arrived in Alberta from 2011 to 2016.