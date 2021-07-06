Census data gives clearer picture of Alberta's transgender, non-binary community

For the first time, Alberta has a clearer picture of its gender diversity.

Data from the 2021 census released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday morning contained details relating to age, sex at birth and gender and types of dwellings.

It's the first time the census posed a question that differentiated between a person's sex at birth versus their gender.

The data shows that among Albertans aged 15 and older, 99.63 per cent are cisgender, meaning they identify the same as their sex at birth.

Among the remaining fraction of a per cent, 7,305 are transgender Albertans — 3,420 transgender men and 3,880 transgender women.

Another 5,170 Albertans are non-binary, meaning they may identify, for example, as gender-fluid, queer or Two-Spirit

Alberta accounts for more than 12 per cent of Canada's transgender and non-binary populations.

Alberta is aging

The numbers show Alberta is aging, with a massive spike in the number of people reaching retirement age, coupled with fewer newborns and young adults.

The average age of an Albertan is 39, which is 1.2 years older than it was in 2016, data shows.

There are 629,220 Albertans aged 65 or older, representing about 14.8 per cent of the population. The increase of about 129,000 in five years represents the highest spike of any age demographic in that period.

Most of that — about 87 per cent — was driven by a large number of Albertans who were born in the middle of the baby boom and turned 65 after 2016.

Statistics suggest a decrease in the number of babies born in Alberta, with the number of children aged four and under dropping by 16,300. The number of Albertans aged five to 19 is higher than it was in 2016.

Also, there are nearly 48,600 fewer 20-somethings in Alberta, and almost 10,000 fewer people in their early 30s.

There are 129,000 more Albertans aged 65 or older in Alberta than there were in 2016, the latest census data shows. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

More Albertans living by themselves

Data shows more people living in houses — and that more people are living alone.

The number of total occupied private dwellings — defined as a living space with a private entrance that doesn't require someone to pass through another's living quarters — has increased by more than 118,500.

That includes 48,430 more single-family homes and 36,155 more apartments occupied by Albertans.

About two of every three of those occupied apartments are in buildings with fewer than five storeys, data shows.

This lines up with the overall apartment numbers, which show seven in 10 occupied apartments in Alberta are in buildings with fewer than five storeys.

Nearly 58,000 more Albertans are living by themselves, and about 27,000 more households have only two people living together.