Latest census data shows Alberta's gender diversity among couples, parents for first time

Alberta has an idea of its gender diversity among couples and parents for the first time, following the latest release of census data.

Statistics Canada released more 2021 census data Wednesday, this time regarding families, households and marital status; income; and Canadian military experience.

The 2021 census was the first to ask a question that differentiated a person's sex at birth versus their gender.

As a result, StatsCan could identify the number of straight and same-sex married or common-law couples, as well as those with at least one person who is transgender and non-binary.

The data also shows how many of those couples have children and how many do not.

The vast majority of couples in Alberta — nearly 99 per cent — are straight, data shows. Slightly more than half of those couples have children.

There are 975,245 straight couples in Alberta.

There are about 8,170 same-sex couples in the province — about 4,300 with two women, and about 3,900 with two men.

A greater proportion of female couples have children than do male couples, however, data shows. About one in four female couples have children, while about eight per cent of male couples have children.

There are more than 4,000 couples with at least one person who is transgender or non-binary — 2,730 transgender couples, 1,325 non-binary couples.

About one in three transgender couples have children, while about one in five non-binary couples have children.

COVID-19 impact on income

The census data also included information about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on Albertans' income in 2020.

More than three in five Albertans aged 15 or older received federal or provincial pandemic benefits, including the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, among others, in the early part of the pandemic, data shows.

Nearly $10 billion total was sent to Albertans through pandemic subsidies, data shows. The average amount received was $4,748.

Most of the money — about 89 per cent — was sent through federal benefits.