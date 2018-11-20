Edmonton defence lawyer faces charges for alleged incident at nightclub

An Edmonton criminal defence lawyer is facing charges after allegedly getting kicked out of a downtown nightclub and threatening a police officer.

Ajay Juneja, 39, faces charges of causing a disturbance, resisting arrest and uttering threats in connection with an incident in September.

Police were called to the Y AfterHours club in the early hours of Sept. 15 to respond to reports of an unruly patron who allegedly harassed a female patron and became belligerent with staff, police said in an email to CBC.

Officers found Juneja had an outstanding warrant and arrested him.

"Once inside (downtown division) cells, the male allegedly became more belligerent and threats were uttered at officers when they attempted to put him in a cell. The male resisted arrest while members escorted him into a cell," police said.

Juneja was allegedly intoxicated.

Juneja on Monday declined to comment on the charges. The charges do not currently affect his work as a defence lawyer, he said.