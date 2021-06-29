Air quality statements issued for Calgary, Edmonton, other parts of Alberta

As Western Canada deals with a historic heat wave, many Alberta communities are also set to experience poor air quality Monday night.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statement for several cities and towns in Alberta including Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Drumheller and Brooks.

"Stagnant weather conditions under a ridge of high pressure are causing pollutants at the surface to build up with time. The air quality is expected to be at its worst this evening," reads the advisory issued at 6:49 p.m. Monday.

The list of affected communities is:

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre.

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan.

City of Calgary.

Edmonton-St. Albert-Sherwood Park.

Drayton Valley-Devon-Rimbey-Pigeon Lake.

Drumheller-Three Hills.

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake.

Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin-Tofield.

Okotoks-High River-Claresholm.

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler.

Spruce Grove-Morinville-Mayerthorpe-Evansburg.

The statement says air quality is expected to improve overnight.

Poor air quality can be a significant risk for some people.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath," the advisory said. "Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."