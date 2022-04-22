Alberta public pension manager AIMCo reports record 14.7 per cent return for 2021

Alberta Investment Management Corp. says it earned a 14.7 per cent return last year to post its strongest year ever.

The result easily beat the investment manager's benchmark of 8.0 per cent for the year to help bring its total client assets under management to $168.3 billion at the end of 2021.

The provincial government-owned investment manager invests on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in Alberta. On Thursday, the manager announced the details of its investment performance for the year.

The money manager's public equity investments gained 23.4 per cent in 2021 and its private equity holdings rose 65.9 per cent, while its money market and fixed income investments lost 1.1 per cent.

The fund's real estate investments gained 19.0 per cent and its infrastructure investments rose 19.0 per cent. Renewable resource investments returned 15.0 per cent.

AIMCo says its annualized total fund returns over four and ten years are 7.4 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively.