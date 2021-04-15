AIMCo names former CMHC head Evan Siddall as next chief executive
Alberta Investment Management Corp. has named Evan Siddall as its next chief executive.
Former CEO of AlMCo has been in the role since 2015
The Alberta Investment Management Corporation has named the former head of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation as its next chief executive.
The investment manager says Evan Siddall will officially start the job on July 1.
He will succeed Kevin Uebelein, who has been AIMCo's CEO since since Jan. 1, 2015.
AIMCo has more than $118 billion in assets under management and invests on behalf of 31 pension, endowment and government funds in Alberta.
Siddall stepped down as CEO of CMHC earlier this month after serving in the role since 2014.
Before joining the national housing agency, Siddall was a special adviser to the governor of the Bank of Canada and spent 20 years with investment banking firms in Toronto and New York.
