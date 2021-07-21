Alberta Health Services closing rapid-flow immunization clinics in Edmonton, Calgary

Rapid flow COVID-19 immunization clinics at the Expo Centre in Edmonton and the Calgary Telus Convention Centre will close by the end of July, Alberta Health Services said Wednesday.

"COVID-19 case numbers are significantly lower throughout the province," AHS said in a public service announcement.

"Demand for immunization continues; however, rapid flow clinics are no longer needed given the increasing percentage of the immunized population."

Immunization services will continue to be provided throughout the coming months.

Albertans who want vaccines will be able to be immunized at other locations, including public health centres, pharmacies and physician offices in both cities.

Appointments are available with minimal wait times, AHS said. To sign up, visit ahs.ca/covid. Immunization appointments can also be booked through through Health Link at 811, as well as through local pharmacies, and at physician's offices.

Staff who were supporting the large clinics in Edmonton and Calgary will be transferred to other immunization sites where possible, AHS said.

The EXPO Centre clinic in Edmonton will close at 8 p.m. on July 29.

The Telus Convention Centre in Calgary will close at 8 p.m. on July 30.

Since opening on April 12, public health staff at the EXPO Centre have provided more than 143,707 immunizations.

Calgary zone public health staff have provided more than 400,000 immunizations out of the Telus Convention Centre since April 5.

More than 5 million doses have been given to Albertans to date.