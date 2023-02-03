AHS to take over Red Deer overdose prevention site, turn it into mobile operation

Alberta Health Services is taking over an overdose prevention site in Red Deer and turning it into a mobile operation.

Non-profit society Turning Point had been operating the site since 2018.

A news release sent Friday morning said the transition will take three to six months. The mobile unit will first operate at the site of the current overdose prevention site but may move.

The release said the switch is required "to respond to the changing needs in Red Deer", but didn't specify what they are.

"Alberta Health Services is an accountable and proven operator that has experience managing these services across Alberta,' said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Nicholas Milliken.

"My ministry will be working closely with AHS and the current operator over the next few months to smoothly transition these operations, ensuring there are no gaps in service for clients of the services."

In a statement, Red Deer Mayor Ken Johnston thanked Turning Point for its work and offered an apology for how the non-profit organization received the news.

Johnston said Turning Point learned about the transition from overhearing a city council member talking with a provincial colleague. "

We know this is unacceptable, we apologize," he said.

Turning Point hasn't responded to request for comment by CBC News.

Turning Point has said earlier that it had 38,094 visits to Red Deer overdose prevention site in 2022, a jump of 18 per cent from the previous year.

The Red Deer transition is similar to what happened in Lethbridge in 2020. '

The Alberta government cut funding to ARCHES, the society that operated the supervised consumption site.

The government said $1.6 million of public funding was misappropriated but the money was accounted for during a subsequent investigation by Lethbridge Police.

The province replaced the supervised consumption site with a mobile unit.