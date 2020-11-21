AHS to open new mobile COVID-19 testing centres for Edmonton zone

Four new mobile COVID-19 testing centres will open in communities in the Edmonton zone on Monday, according to Alberta Health Services.

Here are where the new assessment centres will be set up:

Leduc, at 4330 Black Gold Drive in the southeast parking lot;

Sherwood Park, at 650 Bethel Drive in the northeast parking area;

Spruce Grove, at 9 Tri Leisure Way in the parking lot;

St. Albert, at 400 Campbell Road in the parking lot.

Testing is available by appointment only. Albertans who are symptomatic, who are a close contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19, or who have been linked to a confirmed outbreak, can complete a self-assessment and book testing through the AHS website.

Inmate, staff at Edmonton Institution isolating

An inmate at the Edmonton Institution has tested positive for COVID-19, Correctional Services Canada (CSC) said Saturday.

The man was only recently taken into federal custody, and is being medically isolated and closely monitored by staff, according to a news release.

As of Friday, there were seven active COVID-19 cases amongst Edmonton Institution staff. The source of one case remains under investigation, but the other six have been determined to have spread through community transmission.

The Edmonton Institution is a federal maximum security prison for men, with capacity to hold 258 people.

On Friday, Alberta set a record with 1,155 new COVID-19 cases recorded. The number of active cases now sits at 10,655, the highest number in Alberta since the pandemic began in March. There were 11 new deaths attributed to the disease, bringing the total number to 462.

Alberta has one of the highest infection rates in the country, but has among the fewest restrictions.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, urged Albertans to follow mandatory and voluntary health measures.

"This weekend, I encourage everyone to abide by all public health measures even if you don't like them, even if they're inconvenient or even if you don't agree with them. We must all do our part to bend the curve, prevent the health-care system from being overwhelmed and prevent more restrictive measures from coming into effect."

Updated case numbers are expected to be released Saturday afternoon. The next in-person update from Hinshaw is expected Monday.