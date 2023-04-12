AHS taking over Red Deer overdose prevention site at end of May

The non-profit organization that operates the overdose prevention site (OPS) in Red Deer is handing over operations to Alberta Health Services on May 31.

Turning Point has operated the OPS since 2018, but the provincial government announced at the beginning of February that AHS was taking over and switching to mobile operations within three to six months.

AHS is now confirming the transition will take place at the end of May.

The provincial health authority has issued job postings seeking full and part-time registered nurses, client care assistants and primary care paramedics to work at the OPS. The positions have a start date of May 8.

In a statement, spokesperson Kerry Williamson said AHS wants to ensure the transition occurs "as seamlessly as possible."

"Once the transition occurs, AHS will continue to provide services at the current location at this time, with no change in hours of operation nor access for clients," Williamson wrote.

"AHS will continue to ensure that clients receive the care and support they need and we will be making some enhancements to the current site for the safety of not only clients and staff, but for neighbours as well."

The ministry of mental health and addictions is funding Turning Point until the end of June to help with the transition.

Current OPS staff will have to apply for the jobs posted on the AHS site.

Hostility to harm reduction

The Red Deer OPS was established by the previous NDP government to help prevent deaths from drug poisoning. The facility, open 24 hours a day is located in an ATCO trailer in the parking lot of the Safe Harbour Society near downtown Red Deer.

The OPS allows people people with addictions to use substances without judgment and have someone provide medical help if they overdose or inject a poisoned batch of drugs. The idea is to keep people alive until they are ready to seek help for their addiction.

But this type of harm reduction is controversial. Businesses in the area have complained about vandalism and needles near the OPS. The current UCP government has opted to resources toward increasing access to recovery centres, instead of harm reduction strategies.

Lori Sigurdson, the NDP critic for mental health and addictions, said taking operations away from Turning Point will only put more strain on the health-care system.

"If AHS has nursing staff available, they should be immediately employed in the Red Deer Regional Hospital or any of the many rural hospitals in central Alberta which are partially closed due to severe staffing shortages caused by the UCP," Sigurdson said in a written statement.

The initial announcement about the AHS transition came about awkwardly.

In early February, staff at Turning Point overheard Red Deer city councillor Kraymer Barnstable discussing the move at a coffee shop with someone from the provincial government.

The news caught the non-profit completely off-guard. The government then had to issue a news release two days later confirming what was happening. Barnstable apologized for the gaffe on his Facebook page several days later.

When the transition was announced, Mental Health and Addictions Nicholas Milliken said the change in Red Deer is modelled on how the government switched to AHS-operated mobile operations in Lethbridge after closing the supervised consumption site in 2020.

Milliken said the change was a success but a recent academic study based on interviews with drug users in Lethbridge states the opposite.

Three criminology professors: Katharina Maier from the University of Winnipeg, Carolyn Greene from Athabasca University and Marta-Marika Urbanik from the University of Alberta, found that the closure created harm.

Operations moved out of the downtown core, making more difficult and dangerous for users to access supervised consumption services, the study said.