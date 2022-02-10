Child pornography charges laid against Alberta Health Services peace officer

A 34-year-old Alberta Health Services peace officer has been charged with child pornography offences, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) announced Thursday.

Simon Boutros was charged with possession and transmission of child pornography, following an investigation by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit, stated a news release.

Investigators allege Boutros shared images using a social media app.

The investigation began in October 2021 after the unit received a tip from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

ALERT spokesperson Mike Tucker said that while ICE often carries out these types of investigations, it was important to disclose the charges publicly because Boutros' job was in a position of authority.

"We have no reason to believe that anything occurred as a result of his employment as a peace officer or somehow that was implicated in these offences being committed," Tucker said.

"But anytime you have a person in a position of trust and or authority we do have a responsibility to identify as such and solicit information from the public."

Police seized a number of computers and electronic devices that will undergo forensic analysis.

Boutros is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Feb. 28.

ALERT is a provincially funded agency that brings in officers from various police services across Alberta to work on serious and violent crime investigations.