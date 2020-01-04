AHS orders closure of Jasper Place Hotel damaged by fire

The Jasper Place Hotel was deemed unfit for human habitation by health inspectors following a fire at the Stony Plain Road property late last year.

The fire on Dec. 23, 2019 displaced 41 residents, who were unsure when they would be allowed back in to collect personal property.

But an Alberta Health Services order issued the day after the blaze cites extensive damage to the east wing of the second floor of the hotel as grounds for not allowing the owners to re-open.

According to the notice, materials that contained asbestos were damaged in the fire, and it was unclear if "contaminated air" from the affected areas had impacted other parts of the building.

The inspection also revealed that there was no power to the second floor, and that various parts of the building had sustained direct or indirect fire damage.

The owners will not be allowed to re-open the hotel until several orders are followed:

Hire an environmental consultant to create an asbestos management and abatement plan.

Professionally clean and remediate all parts of the hotel affected by the fire.

Once cleaning is completed, conduct air sampling throughout the hotel.

Have a certified electrician assess the hotels electrical wiring and components, and complete any necessary repairs.

Complete repairs in hotel rooms and common areas to ensure they are in full compliance with minimum housing and health standards.

After the fire, CBC spoke to one resident who said he pays $860 per month to live in the hotel.

Initially, damage was estimated at $301,000. An update on the cause of the fire was not available on Saturday, an Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson said.

The fire was the second at the property in recent months: an earlier fire was reported on Oct. 24, 2019.