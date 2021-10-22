Alberta Health Services extends deadline for staff to prove they're vaccinated against COVID-19

Alberta Health Services has extended its deadline for all workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by one month, to Nov. 30.

The original deadline was Oct. 31.

The vaccination requirement applies to all AHS, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health workers, members of medical and midwifery staffs, students, volunteers and anyone acting on their behalf.

In a news release Friday, AHS said 94 per cent of full-time and part-time employees, and 94 per cent of AHS physicians, have complied with the mandatory vaccination program.

But when casual workers are included, the immunization status for all AHS workers falls to about 90 per cent.

That's because only 76 per cent of the 28,000 casual workers have submitted proof of immunization.

The news release said more than 97 per cent of ICU staff are fully immunized.

"We appreciate the pressures our teams face in this fourth wave, especially those on the front lines, and we want to provide every opportunity for our workers, especially our contracted service and continuing care providers, to submit their proof of immunization," AHS said in the release.

AHS has received more than 1,400 requests for medical or religious exemptions to the policy, which was announced in August. The requests will be reviewed before the deadline.

On Tuesday, AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu told a news conference that AHS stands by the policy. She said employees who aren't fully immunized without being granted an accommodation will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence.

In Friday's news release, Yiu noted the policy is designed to protect hospital patients, continuing-care residents and AHS staff. "We have a responsibility to do that," she said in a statement.

'Some challenges' at rural continuing care sites

The news release said health-care workers have an ethical and professional responsibility to protect others, and that vaccination is a tool in meeting that standard.

"There are some challenges with a small number of continuing care sites, particularly those in rural communities where immunization rates are low," AHS said.

"Extending the deadline will ensure staff at those sites have an opportunity to report their immunization, and for sites to develop contingency plans as needed."

To date, 61 employees have resigned their positions specifically because of the vaccination policy. That includes 31 staffers in clinical roles, 11 of whom are registered nurses.