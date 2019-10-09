AHS billing clerk fined $8,000 for illegally accessing health records

A former billing clerk with Alberta Health Services has been fined $8,000 and sentenced to a year of probation for illegally accessing people's health information.

Amarish Tripathi pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 in Red Deer provincial court to accessing the health records of 81 people over 471 occasions, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner said in a news release Wednesday.

The incidents occurred at the Michener Centre in Red Deer where Tripathi had been working.

The privacy commissioner began investigating after AHS reported the breaches in May 2018.

Tripathi was charged under the Health Information Act in June 2019.

Tripathi has been ordered to attend treatment and counselling and not be employed in a position that allows him access to health information for one year.

This was the fourth such conviction in 2019.

There have been 13 convictions for unauthorized access to health information since 2001.