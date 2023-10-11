AHS adopts new masking directive for acute care facilities to prevent spread of COVID-19

Alberta Health Services has announced a new "enhanced masking directive" to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The policy, which comes into effect Wednesday, will allow health zone leaders to require staff, doctors, midwives and others to wear masks in hospitals.

If the enhanced measures are implemented by AHS leadership, masking would also be required for patients, designated support persons and visitors in Emergency Departments in acute care facilities. A news release from AHS notes "no patient shall be denied services."

If masking is implemented, they will be required in patient care areas, elevators/staircases/hallways, common areas, gift shops, and cafeterias in acute care facilities.

The news release states that decisions to implement enhanced masking "will be based on several factors which consider rate of hospitalizations, number of outbreaks, occupancy, test positivity, and situational context."

If masks are required, AHS will have signs in place at the facility.

AHS says masking will still be optional for staff in areas where they don't have contact with patients.

Alberta hospitals, treatment centres and long-term care facilities stopped requiring continuous masking in June.

As of Tuesday, there are 17 acute care facilities in the province with COVID-19 outbreaks in a least one unit.