Downtown Edmonton homicide victim was shot to death, autopsy confirms

An autopsy has confirmed that a man killed earlier this week at a downtown Edmonton auto body shop died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police say Ahmed Azmi Ahmed, 39, was a victim of homicide. Police had originally said the victim was 36.

He was shot at Aftermath Autohaus near 97th Street and 105A Avenue just after 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. Ahmed later died in hospital.

The business registration lists Ahmed as the owner of Aftermath Autohaus.

According to police, Ahmed was shot while working inside the business. Police say they don't know if the suspect fled the scene by foot or in a vehicle.