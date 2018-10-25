Skip to Main Content
Downtown Edmonton homicide victim was shot to death, autopsy confirms
An autopsy has confirmed the man who was killed at a downtown Edmonton auto body shop died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Ahmed Azmi Ahmed, 39, was shot at the business he owns Tuesday morning

An Edmonton Police officer walks along the driveway of Aftermath Autohaus where blood could be seen after a shooting on Tuesday morning. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

An autopsy has confirmed that a man killed earlier this week at a downtown Edmonton auto body shop died as a result of gunshot wounds. 

Police say Ahmed Azmi Ahmed, 39, was a victim of homicide. Police had originally said the victim was 36.

He was shot at Aftermath Autohaus near 97th Street and 105A Avenue just after 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. Ahmed later died in hospital.

The business registration lists Ahmed as the owner of Aftermath Autohaus.

According to police, Ahmed was shot while working inside the business. Police say they don't know if the suspect fled the scene by foot or in a vehicle. 

