Life sentence imposed for 'graphic and horrifying' stabbing of estranged wife

An Edmonton man will spend life in prison with no chance to apply for parole for at least 14 years after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of his estranged wife.

Ahmadou Mbaye admits that he stabbed Bigue Ndao 71 times in May 2018 in what the Crown described as "absolutely egregious overkill."

Mbaye had been living in Fort McMurray and working in the oilsands. Ndao was renting an apartment in Edmonton where she lived with the couple's two daughters, aged seven and 10 at the time.

Ndao, 33, had made plans to file for divorce and was seeking child support. She was upgrading her education and looked forward to a new life without Mbaye.

Court was told that the day before Ndao was murdered, Mbaye had flowers, chocolates and a card delivered to her.

The card read, "Thank you for all that you do for the children from their Papa."

The couple agreed to meet the next day at her apartment to discuss the children.

According to an agreed statement of facts, when Mbaye arrived sometime between 2:54 p.m. and 3:36 p.m., he had a condom in his pants.

At 3:36 p.m., half a dozen 911 calls were placed about a disturbance in the apartment.

Forensic evidence showed the attack began in the living room, then moved into the kitchen. At one point, horrified neighbours saw Ndao attempt to crawl from the kitchen onto a patio. She was halfway out the patio door, lying face down on the ground while Mbaye stood over top of her, continuing to hurt her.

Horrified neighbours watched as Bigue Ndao was stabbed in the back while she tried to escape her estranged husband by crawling to the patio. (Edmonton Police Service/Court Exhibit )

"She was screaming, reaching out for help while he was stabbing her in the back," it said in an agreed statement of facts entered Wednesday morning in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

The attack was so vicious that Mbaye broke three knives by stabbing his wife all over her body.

"When one weapon failed, he pursued another," Crown prosecutor Allison Downey-Damato said.

Mbaye used three knives to attack his wife. They were left blood-soaked at the murder scene. (Edmonton Police Service/Court Exhibit)

A butter knife was found bent into a right angle. A plastic handle broke off one steak knife. The blade was discovered still embedded in the victim's heart during autopsy.

Ndao also suffered a number of defensive wounds.

"She was trying to protect herself with her bare hands," Downey-Damato said, estimating the attack lasted up to 10 minutes.

Court was told Mbaye kept stabbing even when he knew witnesses were watching.

"There was no possibility of survival here," Downey-Damato told court. "The infliction of these wounds was intense. She would have suffered tremendously during this brief assault."

'She was a very good person'

At 3:41 p.m., Mbaye called 911 to say his wife needed help and he had stabbed her. When police arrived, they found him still on the phone with the 911 operator, inside the apartment with her body.

There was a condom on the floor.

Ndao had no pulse. She was shirtless and surrounded by a pool of blood.

Investigators found her white shirt at the murder scene, with a bloody handprint visible on the back.

The victim was found shirtless by police. Investigators later retrieved her blood-soaked shirt at the scene. (Edmonton Police Service/Court Exhibit)

Mbaye was taken into custody. He later told investigators he was still in love with his wife and he had purchased the flowers as a Mother's Day gift.

When the couple's daughters were told about the death of their mother, the youngest child cried so hard her nose began to bleed.

In a victim impact statement, the now 12-year-old older daughter wrote, "I don't really know how I feel. Before I was sad and mad. I miss both of them, especially my mom. She was a very good person."

In a videotaped victim impact statement, the younger daughter asked her father, "Why did you have to do that?"

In handing down his sentence, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain said, "This killing was graphic and horrifying." He called the couple's daughters "the greatest victims of this crime."

A fundraising campaign in 2018 raised more than $28,000 to support the two girls.

The second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence. The prosecutor asked for 15 to 18 years of parole ineligibility.

Defence lawyer Peter Royal suggested 12 to 14 years. He said his client planned from the beginning to plead guilty to the murder charge.

Germain found Mbaye was likely depressed at the time of the stabbing, which he described as "cruel and savage."

He agreed with a defence suggestion to recommend Mbaye spend the early part of his sentence at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.