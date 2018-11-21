No new pot shops, AGLC says in reaction to national product shortage

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis will not issue any new cannabis retail licences "until further notice" because of an ongoing national shortage of product, it said Wednesday.

The agency is also temporarily suspending accepting new applications for retail licences, it said in a statement from president and CEO Alain Maisonneuve.

"Since Oct. 17, 2018, cannabis supply levels have remained a concern for licence applicants, retailers and consumers alike," Maisonneuve said in the statement.

"This has been the case in Alberta and across Canada."

AGLC ordered enough product to support up to 250 retail stores in the first six months of legalization, but as of Nov. 17 had only received 20 per cent of what it had ordered, Maisonneuve said.

"While some licensed producers have fulfilled their commitments, not all have. We continue to work with them to fill stock. Unfortunately, regardless of our efforts, we are seeing the supply of most products run out."

AGLC has tried hard to find additional product, including contacting all federally licensed producers, "but with no success due to the national shortage," Maisonneuve said.

"Licensed producers are working with Health Canada to receive their licences and increase the amount of product available across the country.

"Our priority is to ensure private Alberta retailers are supported. We will continue to allocate the majority of our scarce inventory to private retailers.

"We will still maintain some online product to allow consumers in communities where there are not any retail stores to purchase online."

Maisonneuve said all applicants in various stages of the licensing process will receive a full refund of all licensing fees if they want to withdraw from the application process.