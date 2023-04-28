After record-breaking advance polls, Alberta voters head to polling stations on election day

CBC News delivers Alberta election results in real-time, with analysis from trusted experts, and perspectives from Albertans. Hosts Nancy Carlson and Rob Brown are joined by CBC Radio’s Jessica Ng.

Today is election day.

Many Albertans have already made their voice heard during last week's advance polls with 758,550 votes cast, smashing the previous record of 700,476 in 2019.

If all goes to plan, by the end of tonight Albertans will have elected 87 MLAs to represent them in the province's 31st legislative assembly. Although Calgary has been cited as the deciding battleground, there are plenty of ridings to watch with every election offering its own surprises.

CBC News will be hosting live coverage throughout the evening. You can watch it here from 7:30 p.m. MT. A comprehensive list on how you can follow the election is listed below.

Although there are many parties from either end of the political spectrum — from communists to separatists — the race is very much a rematch of 2019's contest between the United Conservative Party and the New Democratic Party.

Have a question or something to say? Email: ask@cbc.ca or join us live in the comments now.

A lot has changed since the UCP swept the province four years ago The world weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing party chose a new leader, and oil prices have returned prosperity to the provincial coffers.

Danielle Smith leads the UCP, having won the leadership race this fall after Jason Kenney's resignation. This will be her second attempt at taking the premiership in an election, having led the Wildrose Party into 2012.

Rachel Notley meanwhile leads the NDP for her third election as leader. She won a four-year term as premier in 2015 before losing to Kenney in 2019.

Both offer their own vision of Alberta's future.

The long campaign

The election officially started on May 1, although campaigning began much earlier.

On that first day, Smith and Notley held Calgary kick-off events singing the refrain to songs that would play on repeat in the coming weeks.

Smith promised to keep taxes low. The UCP has pledged to make its first legislation an amendment so income taxes can only be raised through referendum.

Notley promised she would fix the health-care system. The NDP have committed to offering signing bonuses up to $10,000 to attract doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

Cost of living , health care , public safety and other issues have been as much the basis of attacks as of promises.

The UCP hammered Notley's plan to return the corporate tax rate to 11 per cent . The NDP lambasted Smith after she was found to have breached the conflict of interest act . And on it went.

Albertans were finally able to see the two leaders go head-to-head in the sole election debate on May 18, although the exchange hardly produced headline-making gaffes or declarations.

For many in the province, politics has been the least of their concerns. Wildfires erupted throughout central and northern Alberta in early May, threatening communities and forcing thousands to evacuate from their homes.

There were unsuccessful calls to postpone the election but Elections Alberta has said it will ensure every eligible Albertan gets to vote.

Here are more ways you can follow the election results.

Online

Here is where to watch the CBC News election special starting at 7:30 p.m. MT:

On TV

The Alberta Votes 2023: Election Night special starts at 7:30 p.m. MT, led by CBC Edmonton host Nancy Carlson and CBC Calgary host Rob Brown.

They will be joined by Radio Active host Jessica Ng to break down results riding by riding.

Find your local channel.

On radio

CBC Radio's special election coverage will start at 7:30 p.m. MT. Alberta at Noon host Judy Aldous and CBC Edmonton's Tahirih Foroozan will deliver immediate results as Albertans select the province's next government.

Judy will be joined by panellists Tina Faiz, Jeromy Farkas and Corey Hogan for instant analysis, CBC's Scott Dippel for context on swing ridings, as well as guest voices from across the province.

Here is where to listen: