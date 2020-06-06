Africa Centre gathering food for new hamper program

On one of Odeth Thompson's first shifts as a food hamper volunteer at the Africa Centre, she said she could hear the desperation in the voice of a caller who wanted to use the centre's new food security program.

Thompson assured this caller, a young pregnant woman who, along with her husband, were new immigrants to Canada, that they didn't need to worry about driving themselves to the centre to pick up a hamper of groceries, and that the hamper could be delivered to them directly.

"The relief she gave off ... it was as if I brought Christmas early," Thompson said this week in an interview on Radio Active. "It was just a wonderful feeling just to hear that sigh of relief in her voice that they are going to get help."

It's an example of the work the Africa Centre hopes to do to support African communities in Edmonton, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. After partnering with other community groups to identify the biggest needs facing these communities in Edmonton, the Africa Centre found that food security was a primary concern.

The centre, a pan-African organization in Edmonton, wanted to provide an alternative to Edmonton's food banks, where families could feel more comfortable approaching a service they've already developed relationships with. The program started in late May and hampers are distributed every Friday by both pick-up and delivery.

In the short time since the program started, the Africa Centre has already seen demand grow each week.

Food security affects everyone, Thompson said, adding the centre has received hamper requests from a wide cross-section of people.

"It wasn't specific to a particular country or particular demographic," Thompson said. "We have persons calling who are working but their hours have been reduced, persons who are not working at all, persons who are pregnant and in need."

Along with people being able to access this program through already existing relationships, another positive is that the food provided is specialized: injera and yucca powder are among the options the centre can provide.

Post-pandemic worries

This new program has been vital to help people in Edmonton who have been hit hard by COVID-19, executive director Sharif Haji said. He said anecdotal evidence in other countries suggests that African communities have been among the groups most affected by COVID-19.

Haji is concerned there hasn't been similar work in Canada to identify which demographics have been hit hardest.

On top of this, even as the economy relaunches, Haji said he's heard from people in Edmonton who are still worried about losing their job and what kind of economic situation they'll face after the pandemic.

"There is some worry about what it will look like during those situations," he said. "So the African Diaspora share the same sort of challenges as many immigrant and lower socioeconomic populations in our city."

Along with their new food security program, Haji said the centre also hopes to work with partners and volunteers to provide mental health supports as well.