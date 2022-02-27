Advocates call on Alberta government to reinstate international aid funding program

Advocates for global development are calling on the Alberta government to reinstate its longstanding international funding program following the province's announcement of more than $11 million in aid for Ukraine.

Last week, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province is committing millions for humanitarian aid and defensive military equipment.

During his remarks, the premier said that provincial governments don't normally have international development programs.

The comment took Alberta Council for Global Cooperation (ACGC) executive director Leah Ettarh by surprise.

"When he said provinces don't support international development – they do. And Alberta always did," Ettarh said Monday.

For 45 years, the Alberta government ran a grant matching program that often funded health and education projects in developing nations around the world.

It was cut in the United Conservative government's first budget in October 2019.

Quebec and Manitoba still have international development funding programs. Saskatchewan had a program that was discontinued in 2016, Ettarh said.

Ettarh, whose organization is a coalition of Alberta-based international co-operation and humanitarian aid organizations, said the group was thrilled to hear about the province's support of Ukraine.

"I really applaud the government for doing that. And I would like to see it continue," she said.

She said her group hopes the announcement is a signal that the province is open to reinstating the program that ran from 1974 to 2019, and provided support across the world.

According to a review ACGC prepared on the program, it was launched by Premier Peter Lougheed's government in the 1970s and provided support to projects in at least 85 countries, including Ukraine.

Funding levels peaked at just under $10 million annually in the mid-1980s, after which the program faced many cuts and near-elimination. When the former NDP government came to power in 2015, it restored the budget to $1.5 million annually.

The funding was capped at a match of $25,000 per grant, and it allowed small and medium-sized Alberta organizations to fundraise for projects.

Needs-based response

The program was cut in 2019, with the government citing the province's challenging financial situation and a need to support vulnerable Albertans at home.

The ACGC continued to advocate for funding to be restored, but in a July 2021 letter, the office of the Minister of Culture said that wasn't going to happen.

"Due to fiscal budget restraints and the ongoing financial impacts of COVID-19, there is no plan to reinstate the Community Initiatives Program - International Development funding stream," the letter stated.

Asked about the shift in position on international funding on Monday, Culture Minister Ron Orr said the situation in Ukraine reflects a new reality and an urgent need to act.

"I don't think it's fair to compare the international aid program to the level of crisis that's happening in Ukraine right now," he said. "This is a true human tragedy on a massive scale."

He reiterated that in 2019 when the program was cut, Alberta was in a difficult financial position.

Asked if the UCP will consider reinstating the program in the future, Orr said that's something that will have to be evaluated in the future.

Strong public support

Ettarh said she hopes the province reconsiders because she believes there's widespread desire to help across Alberta.

She said the Alberta fund allowed small, community groups to make meaningful contributions and engage with different communities around the world.

"I think that if the public support for Ukraine is indicative of how Albertans feel about supporting the rest of the world through poverty and through crisis, I think is a good signal that there would be public support for the continuation and the reinstatement of this long-standing program that Alberta was a leader in for many years," she said.