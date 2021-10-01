Advance voting for Edmonton's municipal election begins Monday

Edmontonians will be able to begin casting their municipal election votes on Monday when advance polling gets underway.

And with COVID-19 measures in place, this municipal election will certainly look different than previous ones, Aileen Giesbrecht, Edmonton's returning officer and city clerk, said at a news conference Friday.

"Lineups to vote will be organized outside of voting stations and might be a little bit longer than usual just to allow for some physical distancing," she said.

The city is launching an online feature Monday that will allow voters to see how long the wait times are at each voting station by checking the city's website.

Also different this year is the variety of ballots people will be given to fill out.

Voters will be choosing a new mayor, voting for the councillors and trustees in their wards, voting for possible senate appointees for Alberta, and voting on two referendum questions, Giesbrecht said.

The questions are about daylight saving time and equalization payments, an issue the province has no power to unilaterally change.

The 12 advance voting stations in Edmonton will be open from Oct. 4 through Oct. 13 from 1 - 7 p.m., including the weekend and Thanksgiving Monday.

Residents can only vote at their assigned station, which can be found on the city's website. Voter information cards mailed out this week also contain that information.

People must bring a piece of identification with their name and residential address.

Advance voting stations have been equipped with different tools to assist people who require accommodations, according to a release from the city. These include:

An electronic ballot marker that helps voters with visual or physical disabilities see and mark their ballots independently.

A hearing loop system for voters who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Voting instructions in multiple languages.

If Edmontonians can't make it out for advance voting, they may be eligible to vote by special ballot. These are available to individuals who can't vote in advance voting or on election day because of disability, being away from the city, or for election workers who can't otherwise get to their assigned station.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 18. The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.