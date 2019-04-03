13 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Temperatures are climbing and this weekend has enough going on to put a spring in your step.

Arts and Culture

See close to 800 classic, exotic and custom rides at the Edmonton Motorshow at the Edmonton Expo Centre, on until Sunday.

If you can identify this 1957 classic car by the fins, then you might be revved up for the Edmonton Motorshow. (CBC)

If you're more into clean fuels, the Solar Trade Show features solar cars. This free event with 50 booths and more than a dozen workshops goes Saturday at NAIT.

The Annual Alberta Native Hockey Provincial Championships are on this weekend in Edmonton. More than 258 teams featuring 3,100 players take to the ice at various recreation centres until Sunday.

A different kind of show has its world premiere at the Citadel Theatre. Members of the casts of The Candidate and The Party race between the Maclab Theatre and The Club to appear in the two shows which run simultaneously. The premiere runs until April 21.

The Arden Theatre hosts the Santana Dance Festival featuring jazz, ballet, tap hip hop performances until Sunday.

Spring things

The I Love 80's Spring Dance Party on at the Starlite Room on Saturday night. And really, who didn't love the 80s?

The Spring Feis in the West is a celebration of Irish dance, music and art on this weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

People who love them, love them a lot. And they'll likely be at the Moonflower Room at the Enjoy Centre for the Orchid Fair annual show and sale from Friday to Sunday.

You'll want to look closely in all the corners in the feature pyramid for small surprises tucked away until April 7. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

And Once Upon a Time is on at the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory featuring a fairy tale world filled with tulips, daffodils and tiny garden homes until April 7.

Music

It's only been going for 75 years now! It's the annual spring concert featuring the University of Alberta mixed chorus and the Faculty of Education Handbell Ringers at the Winspear Centre on Saturday night.

Performers Caitlin Wood and John Tessier perform in Rossini's Count Ory on at the Jubilee Auditorium. (Madison Kerr)

A crowd pleasing comedy by the same guy who wrote the Barber of Seville is on at the Jubilee Auditorium from April 6-12. It's Edmonton Opera's Count Ory.

You can catch the voices of Chorale Saint-Jean in a performance called Miserere at All Saints' Anglican Cathedral on Saturday night.

A little Motown soul heading to the stage of Century Casino celebrating the music of names like Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Aretha Franklin on Saturday night.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.