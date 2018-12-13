What's on in Edmonton this weekend

Hunting for a break from the hustle and bustle of the rush towards the holidays? We've got you covered.

Arts and Culture

Maren Richarson and Stephen Allred are part of the cast of the Festival Players' production of Singin' in the Rain on in Sherwood Park. (Bottom Line Productions Inc. ) Here's a way to see the lights for cheap and without the drive. ETS Holiday Lights Tour takes you on a two-hour tour of all that sparkles from the leg grounds to Candy Cane Lane. The $5 ticket price goes toward ETS's Donate-a-Ride.

The fancy footwork of Singin' in the Rain as seen in the Broadway play and the movie is showcased at Festival Place in Sherwood Park from now until Dec. 30.

The culture of birding is at the heart of the Edmonton Christmas Bird Count on Sunday. This citizen-science project, started in 1955, contributes to a database managed by the National Audubon Society and Bird Studies Canada.

The crew from Whizgiggling Productions presents The Best Little Newfoundland Christmas Pageant ... Ever! at the Backstage Theatre. The East Coast take on the classic nativity story promises loads of laughs until Dec. 23.

Your biology textbook comes to life at the Telus World of Science as the traveling exhibit Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out showcases more than a hundred creatures.

Sports

You can see three-time Olympic medallist Kaetlyn Osmond in action alongside fellow figure skaters at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the Holiday Spectacular.

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond is performing in Holiday Spectacular at the WEM Ice Palace on Saturday. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

The Edmonton Oil Kings take on provincial rivals the Calgary Hitman on Saturday, followed by the Kootenay Ice on Sunday at Rogers Place.

Combine skiing with crafts, seasonal music and a visit from Santa before he seriously gets down to work at the Holiday Celebration at Snow Valley on Sunday.

Music

Boney M, featuring the original singer Liz Mitchell, brings its dance-pop disco to the River Cree Resort and Casino on Friday night with classic hits like Rasputin and Rivers of Babylon along with seasonal favourites.

Take 150 choir members, add a 35-foot-tree, and you have the 49th Annual Edmonton Singing Christmas Tree which returns to the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium with performances until Sunday.

The Singing Christmas Tree wows crowds at the Jubilee Auditorium. (CBC)

If you're after a little hardcore punk, Ignite is playing The Starlight Room Friday night with guest Etown Beatdown, The Nielsens and Nicolas Rage.

Handel's classic Messiah on at the Winspear Centre from Friday to Sunday will have you standing by the end.

The Charlie Brown inspired Christmas Time is Here, is the soundtrack of the season for many of us. The Jerry Granelli Trio performs at the Arden Theatre in St. Albert Saturday night.

Festive

The 124 Grand Market offers a Holiday Bazaar featuring more than 75 vendors, food and music just north of MacEwan and Rogers Place from Friday to Sunday.

Candy Cane Lane is back for its 50th year. Stroll or take a horse-drawn ride of a stretch of 148 Street in west Edmonton. The light show runs from sunset to midnight until Jan. 1 with donations to the food bank accepted along the route.

Leduc Country Lights lights up for last season south of Edmonton. (Sam Martin/CBC) It's your last year to catch Country Christmas Lights in Leduc until Dec. 30.

Gingerbread house decorating, a concert and wagon rides are part of Yule Ave: A Merry Christmas this weekend at the Alberta Avenue Community League and the Nina Haggerty Centre.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 9 a.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.