What's on this first weekend in December in Edmonton

We're in it now. The thick of the festive season. If you're looking for something to do this weekend, check this list.

Arts and culture

Zoominescence, a festival of lights, starts Saturday at the Edmonton Valley Zoo and runs to the end of the month.

You hear them on CBC Radio One now you can see them on the stage at Festival Place. The Debaters Christmas Show goes Saturday night.

Designer trees, holiday shopping, amazing gingerbreads and decorated cakes, and entertainment make up Festival of Trees. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) The always popular Lendrum Pottery Sale is on at the community league hall on Saturday.

The Sculptors' Association of Alberta's Pop-Up show and sale goes Saturday at Harcourt House Annex.

On the Verge, a tale of the whimsical adventures of the three female explorers, is on at the Timms Centre for the Arts until Dec. 8.

A Christmas Carol returns to the Citadel Theatre for the 19th, but final, time. The tale of Scrooge's transformation starts Friday and runs to Dec. 23.

Music

Donnell Leahy and Natalie MacMaster and their children take to the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium for A Celtic Family Christmas. (Jubilee Auditorium) Sing along with Cole to Cohen in an evening with local talents Chloe Albert and Lionel Rault at the Blue Chair on Saturday night.

Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy present A Celtic Family Christmas on Saturday at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The Sheryl Bailey 3 are in town from New York as part of the International Jazz Series at the Yardbird Suite on Saturday night.

Festive season

Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream from Friday to Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Festival of Trees, a fundraiser for the University of Alberta Hospital, is on from Thursday to Sunday at the Shaw Conference Centre.

If arts and crafts are on your Christmas shopping list, drop down to the Butterdome Craft Sale or the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair this weekend.

The Santa Shuffle takes off with a five-kilometre fun run and one-kilometre elf walk on Saturday morning at Hawrelak Park.

Edmonton runners and walkers kick up their heels as part of the annual Santa Shuffle. (CBC) Turns out there's a workshop for that. The Gingerbread House Workshop takes place on the next three Saturdays at the City Market Downtown

Experience Winter in Little Italy with free horse-drawn-carriage tours through the community during the afternoons of Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.