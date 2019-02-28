What's happening in Edmonton on the first weekend in March?

March is here, bringing more sunlight each day. Here's some of what's going on in Edmonton this weekend.

Arts and Culture

The Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Edmonton hosts a celebration of spring complete with food, music and dancing. This year's Azerbaijani Novruz Celebration is Saturday night at Fantasyland Hotel.

Based on the best-selling children's book by Roald Dahl, Matilda The Musical is wowing Edmonton crowds and selling out shows at the Citadel Theatre. Catch it if you can until March 17.

It's a soirée at the Chateau Louis Hotel Saturday with Vinok Worldance Mardi Gras celebration. You can expect a jazz band, New Orleans-inspired food and a lot of dancing.

Vinok Worldance hosts its annual Mardi Gras this weekend. (Vinok Worldance)

Ascension 2019, the annual space conference, rockets onto the University of Alberta campus from Friday to Sunday. This year's theme is sustainability on earth and in space.

HempFest Cannabis Expo comes to the Edmonton Convention Centre Saturday and Sunday, the first time since the legalization of cannabis for recreational use.

International Open Data Day is on Saturday at the Edmonton Public Library and other info organizations host an event at Allard Hall at MacEwan University.

Music

Indie pop band Young The Giant making a stop in Edmonton as part of their Mirror Master Tour with guest Sure Sure. They play the Jubilee Auditorium Friday night.

Something different at The Buckingham this Sunday from noon until 3 p.m. as they feature the Recycled Roadshow along with their vegan brunch. Expect music by Sean Brewer and Sonny Mac and some cool handmade furniture by sustainable custom creations up for grabs.

Pianist Lisa Tahara is in concert this weekend at Muttart Hall. (Tix on the Square) You can expect sing along faves like Baby Beluga, Bananaphone, Brush Your Teeth with children's entertainer Raffi in concert Sunday afternoon at Edmonton's Winspear Centre

The Edmonton Recital Society presents violist Clayton Leung and pianist Lisa Tahara in concert Sunday night at Muttart Hall.

Grammy-nominated folk singer songwriter Mary Gauthier is playing the Arden Theatre in St. Albert Saturday night.

This is different. Mercury Opera's interpretation of Puccini's La Boheme hits the stage at Chez Pierre Cabaret with shows on until March 9.

Sports

High-flying action this weekend at the True North Cheer Championships. (CBC) You can check out the latest moves at the True North Cheer & Dance Championships with competition running all weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

In hockey, the Edmonton Oil Kings face off against the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday night and the Wheat Kings from Brandon on Saturday, which happens to be fan appreciation night at Rogers Place.

Outdoors

Rabbit Hill Snow Resort hosts its Family Winter Festival on Saturday with a BBQ, fat bike demos and winter games.

The 4th annual Fatbikes for MS is on Sunday. Head to the Cloverdale Community League to support this fundraiser for multiple sclerosis.

If you're after an escape from the outdoors and winter, there's always the Muttart Conservatory. The show Tranquil Gardens wraps up Sunday.

If you're after an escape from the outdoors and winter, there's always the Muttart Conservatory. The show Tranquil Gardens wraps up Sunday.