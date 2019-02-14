What's on in Edmonton this Family Day weekend?

You may have an extra day in your weekend, but now what to do with it?

Family Day Events

The Fire and Ice Festival returns to Lacombe Lake Park in St. Albert on Monday. Firefighters Local 2130 hosts the event which features sleigh rides, pond hockey, crafts and a petting zoo.

Always a good time, the Edmonton Garrison Family Day Festival is on at the Military Fitness Centre on Monday. This year's theme is the Old Fashioned Carnival.

You can work the wiggles out for free at the Dow Centennial Centre in Fort Saskatchewan on Monday.

Outdoors

This is the last weekend to catch the Silver Skate Festival at Hawrelak Park with snow sculptures, winter sports, a heritage village and more on until Family Day.

It's Family Fishing Weekend across Alberta. It's your chance to give it a go without having to purchase a fishing licence. While the cold has forced the cancellation of some Kids Can Catch events, one on Lesser Slave Lake Saturday is a go.

You might just get hooked if you attend a Kids Can Catch event as part of Family Fishing Weekend. (Alberta Conservation Association )

Delton Community Hall the place to be for Swing and Skate on Saturday featuring the Littlebirds Jazz Band.

Capital Classic Pond Hockey Tournament features 50 team the love of the game and the great outdoors on Lake Summerside on Saturday.

All that said, keep an eye on the forecast and for updates on all outdoor events before heading out.

Arts and Culture

The Edmonton Convention Centre hosts Winefest with red, white, rosé and more on Friday and Saturday.

At Poundmakers Annual Sweetheart Round Dance, the feast starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and dancing starts at 7 p.m. with MC Hal Eagletail.

Cirque de Soleil's Crystal slides into Rogers Place this weekend. (Cirque de Soleil) Billed as Cirque de Soleil's coolest arena show yet, Crystal goes daily at Rogers Place until Sunday.

Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out continues at the Telus World of Science. It features more than 100 anatomical specimans on display until the end of March.

Warm up with the Chinook Series which blows into Edmonton with theatre, dance and other artistic performances at various venues until Sunday.

After a laugh? WildFire Festival of Improv, Rapid Fire Theatre's annual teen improv festival takes over the Citadel Theatre until Feb. 24 with teams from schools across the province.

The celebrations of the Lunar New Year continue at Londonderry Mall on Saturday with a martial arts demo, dancing and other performances starting at 11 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.

Music

It's a combination of music and high flying at Cirque de la Symphonies at the Winspear Centre with shows from Friday to Sunday.

Mother Mother performs at the Jubilee Auditorium as part of the band's 40-city tour on Friday.

Entertainer Al Simmons brings his latest show to Fort Saskatchewan Monday. (Al Simmons) Canadian hip hop musician Shad plays the Starlite Room Monday.

From music to comedy, Shell Theatre in Fort Saskatchewan hosts Juno Award-winning Al Simmons on Monday at 3 p.m. for the bargain price of a toonie.

Based on Roald Dahl's book, Matilda:The Musical will take the stage at the Citadel Theatre from Feb.16 to March 17.

The star of Kids' CBC Will's Jam, Will Stroet performs at the Arden Theatre with singing and storytelling in an 11 a.m. show Saturday.

For even more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.