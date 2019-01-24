What's up in Edmonton this weekend

It's the last weekend in January and if you get out to enjoy the winter, check out this list featuring outdoor adventures, music, art, culture and a surprise or two.

Outdoors

Lake Summerside is the place to be at noon Sunday for the annual polar plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Alberta.

Ice on Whyte is back, drawing crowds to Old Strathcona for events, activities, ice carvings and special deals pairing local businesses and the annual festival starting this weekend.

Give cross-country skiing or snowshoeing a try for free at the Southwest Ski Fest on Saturday at the Blue Quill Community League.

Dance anyone? Laurier Heights Community Hall hosts Community Swing and Skate Saturday featuring the Don Berner Big Band and Swingin' City. Or check out Salsa City Sunday at Edmonton City Hall featuring Manny Valencia Y Su Esquina and ETown Salsa.

Arts and Culture

Dogs, cats, birds — you name it, you can expect it to turn up at the annual Edmonton Pet Expo Saturday and Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Polly might want to check out the pet expo taking place this weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

Dinner with Myths: Latin Night at the Alberta Avenue Community Centre Saturday is a fundraiser for the Thousand Faces Festivals. There will be tacos.

It's your last weekend to catch Chinatown Dining Week featuring eight restaurants, all showcasing some of their best dishes in two-course, $15 fixed-price menu on until Sunday.

Lunar New Year Celebrations take place at Bonnie Doon Centre Saturday with the Live Dragon Dance, a wishing tree and mini-pig petting zoo marking the Year of the Pig.

Alberta Craft Council in downtown Edmonton hosts two new exhibits, Portraits and Recipients. There's an artist talk and reception Saturday afternoon.

The new show Portraits features the work of 35 artists from across Canada and is on now at the Alberta Craft Council Feature Gallery. (Alberta Craft Council)

The Edmonton Renovation Show features tips, tricks, 225 exhibitors and experts like Bryan Baeumler, host of HGTV's Bryan Inc. It's on until Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Ali Hassan and Dave Merheje wing through Sherwood Park on their comedy tour. (Festival Place) If you're after a little comedy, CBC alumni Ali Hassan and Dave Merheje take to the stage of Festival Place Sunday night with the politically incorrect We Ain't Terrorists tour.

Music

Soundwave is a beach party featuring entertainers like Nicky Romero, Cedric Gervais and Dimitri Vegas at West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark Saturday night.

The Buckingham welcomes local rockers Black Mastiff to the stage Sunday night.

A whole lot of voices will be raised in song at the Winspear Centre Sunday afternoon for the Northern Alberta Children's Choir Gala Concert, featuring the Edmonton Junior Choir, Yellowknife Youth Choir, Gold Bar School Choir, Young Columbian Choir and Sturgeon Composite High School Choir.

Singer songwriter Terra Lightfoot brings her unique country sound to the Aviary on Sunday night.

For more fun features and community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.