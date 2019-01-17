What's on in Edmonton this weekend?

No need to hunker down this weekend. All sorts of events are on to keep you hopping, and we're hooking you up with a list.

Arts and culture

Inferno is a combination of theatre and circus featuring local artists on at the Westbury Theatre from Jan. 17-20 and Jan. 24-26.

Padmanadi just one of the Edmonton restaurant being featured in this year's edition of Chinatown Dining Week. (Chinatown Dining Week) Chinatown Dining Week is showcasing eight restaurants and some of their best dishes in two-course, $15 fixed price menu from January 17 to the 27.

You can celebrate the year of the pig with the Lunar New Year Night Market and Tet Concert at the Edmonton Convention Centre on Saturday night.

If you are looking to take a stroll down the aisle, you might want to stop in at Bridal Fantasy first on at the Edmonton Expo Centre Sunday afternoon.

Also Sunday afternoon, a celebration of Robert Burns and all things Scottish is on at Rutherford House.

Sports

Rogers Place will be hopping with hockey, with the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Calgary Flames on Saturday night and the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. The Oil Kings face off against the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday afternoon.

It's also game on for Minor Hockey Week in Edmonton with play on at various venues until Sunday.

Athletes competing in 2015 in front of crowds at the Edmonton Expo Centre in a competition on again this weekend. (CBC) Swing and Skate is sliding into Belmead community hall from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring Dave Babcock and his Jump Orchestra and dancers from Sugar Swing.

The Cold Snap classic is back.The Alberta cheerleading competition springing its way into the Edmonton Expo Centre Jan. 18-20.

Music

Edmontonian Nuela Charles is performing at The Club over at the Citadel Theatre. (Citadel Theatre) Soulful and skilled Edmonton singer songwriter Nuela Charles is taking to the stage of The Club over at the Citadel Theatre with performances on Friday and Saturday night and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

If you're down with creativity and cool beats, the Boreal Electroacoustic Music Society (BEAMS) is hosting an event Saturday night at the Ortona Armoury Arts Building, featuring 12 live acts.

Northern Lights Folk Club is presenting Newfoundlander Matthew Byrne and the local husband-and-wife duo 100 Mile House on Saturday night at Parkview community hall.

A celebration of the music of Michael Jackson, Pink Floyd and the best of the '90s can be had Fridays and Saturdays until Feb. 23 complete with a laser light show in the renovated Zeidler Dome at the Telus World of Science.

Outdoors

The white stuff and the winter sports you can do in it are all part of World Snow Day on Sunday out at Strathcona Wilderness Centre, including hot chocolate and ski demonstrations.

The lights are still on over at the Alberta Legislature to enjoy until the end of January. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) The grounds of the Alberta Legislature , featuring more than 500 trees adorned with 180,000 LED lights, will be twinkling until the end of January.

Jasper in January is continuing, with special deals on skiing, outings, food and drink until Jan. 27.

The towering Ice Castles in Hawrelak Park are open every day except Tuesday. Book ahead online for discount tickets and to avoid sellouts.