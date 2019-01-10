What's on in Edmonton this weekend

Whether you want to stay indoors or venture out there's stuff to keep you hopping this weekend.

Outdoors

"It's all things winter in Edmonton."<br>The 12th annual Deep Freeze festival in Edmonton is this weekend on 118th Avenue. <a href="https://t.co/oA4xqtdGwj">pic.twitter.com/oA4xqtdGwj</a> —@CBCEdmonton The deep freeze is on Edmonton. The Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival that is. Alberta Avenue comes alive Saturday and Sunday with street hockey, maple syrup, wagon rides and fireworks.

Edmontonians continuing to flock to the towering Ice Castles in Hawrelak Park open every day, but Tuesday. Book ahead online for discount tickets and to avoid sell outs.

Snowshoe and stargaze at Astotin Lake in Elk Island National Park. Admission includes snowshoes, snacks and stars. Join Parks Canada staff Saturday nights in January and February.

Stargazing just one of the activities offered during the 30th annual Jasper in January Festival. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

Now in its 30th year, Jasper in January offers special deals on skiing, outings food and drink from Jan. 10 to 27.

Art and Culture

If you'd like to take in the mountains from the comfort of a movie seat, head to the Garneau Theatre where Metro Cinema is hosting the Banff Mountain Film Festival with features from Jan. 11 to 17.

Once Upon A Frost is a new musical showcasing cool characters like Jack Frost on at Festival Place from Jan. 11 to 17.

Sweat cast members Ashley Wright, Nicole St. Martin, Marci T. House, and Lora Brovold perform at the Arts Club Theatre Company in Vancouver. (David Cooper Photography)

Over at the Citadel Theatre, Sweat, a production that won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is set in a bar in a Pennsylvania steel town where workers face the loss of their jobs and friendships amidst labour unrest. On Saturday until Feb. 3.

Canada 151 at the Mayfield Dinner Theatre showcases historical moments and some classic Canuck music, on until Jan. 27.

Edmonton City Hall is swinging with free dance lessons and live music from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons in January and February.

Sports

The Motorcycle and ATV Show cruises into the Edmonton Expo Centre with motorcycles, scooters, side-by-sides and ATV's revving up fans until Sunday.

Always a favourite, the Oilers Skills Competition starts noon Sunday, with players battling it out for speed, agility and accuracy at Rogers Place.

Off the Rope with Rick Fair showcases the untold tales of pro wrestling with guest host Jimmy "The Mouth of the South" Hart on Saturday night at the Jubilee Auditorium.

Music

If you're a fan of the late, great Tom Petty, then the tribute show Free Fallin at the River Cree Resort and Casino Saturday night is for you.

Edmonton's Chronos Vocal Ensemble presents Paradise Sunday evening at All Saints Anglican Cathedral.

The members of Chronos Vocal Ensemble want to take you to Paradise with their performance this weekend. (Chronos Vocal Ensemble)

The musicians of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra turning their talents to works by Ravel, Shostakovich and Stravinsky under the baton of Jean-Marie Zetouni on Friday and Saturday night.

If you feel you need a little funk, Blues on Whyte is the place to be for local band Funkafeeyla with shows on until Sunday.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.