Forget shopping! Here's what else is happening in Edmonton

Want to leave the malls behind and start celebrating the holidays? Here's what's happening on the last weekend before Christmas.

Arts and Culture

Clara's Dream is Edmonton's Ukrainian Nutcracker, a performance featuring the Shumka Dancers, Citie Ballet the Viter Ukrainian Folk Choir at the Jubilee Auditorium this weekend.

Clara's Dream takes the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium this weekend. (Ian Jackson/Epic Photography)

What's better than a wagon ride, hot chocolate and a bonfire. Winter Wagon Nights at Fort Edmonton Park are $10 a person until Dec 29, though several dates are sold out.

The classic Broadway hit Singin' in the Rain is on at Festival Place in Sherwood Park from now until Dec. 30.

How about a movie? Christmas blockbusters include Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee and Aquaman.

Sports

Looking to skate, snowshoe, cross-country ski or take a hike? It's free admission day Saturday at Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton.

Bundle up with the family and head east to Elk Island National Park for free admission day. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The Edmonton Oilers facing off against the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Cross-country skiing under the light of the full moon! The Full Moon Birkie Series on Saturday features a fat-bike demo and a live owl exhibit at the Waskahegan Staging Area in the Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area.

Festive

After a jolly good laugh? Rapid Fire Theatre offers Hallmark Holiday: A Feel-Good Improv Show Saturday night at Zeidler Hall.

Johnny Summer and the Don Berner Big Band are presenting A Perfectly Frank Christmas, featuring the seasonal tunes of old blue eyes himself, Frank Sinatra, on Saturday at Ottewell United Church.

Decorations, lights and the warm glow of helping out the Edmonton Food Bank are all part of Edmonton's Candy Cane Lane. (CBC)

Candy Cane Lane is back for its 50th year. Take a stroll or a horse-drawn ride down 148th Street between 92nd and 100th avenues. It runs from sunset to midnight until Jan. 1 with donations to the food bank accepted along the route.

It's your last year to catch Country Christmas Lights in Leduc until Dec. 30.

It's the last performance of a local classic. The Citadel Theatre's A Christmas Carol wraps up its 19th and final season on Sunday night.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.