What to do beyond the Grey Cup this weekend

It may be the biggest sports weekend of the year in Edmonton, but is anything else going on?

Arts and culture

Belinda Cornish and Vanessa Sabourin in the production of Fallen Angels on now at the Varscona Theatre. (Varscona Theatre) Noel Coward's classical Fallen Angels featuring local actors Belinda Cornish, Vanessa Sabourin, Mark Meer, Rachel Bowron, Nathan Cuckow and John Ullyatt at the Varscona Theatre until Dec.1.

The heartwarming production of Tuck Everlasting presented by the St. Albert Children's Theatre is on at the Arden Theatre until Dec. 2.

Make It! is Edmonton's handmade market showcasing the wares of 175 crafters at the Edmonton Expo Centre until Sunday.

You can be a part of the laughs with Off Book: The Improvised Musical by Rapid Fire Theatre on Saturday in Zeidler Hall at the Citadel Theatre.

Music

Jazz musician Elizabeth Shepherd is touring in support of her new album Montreal released this month. (Elizabeth Shepherd) Velvet-voiced pianist Elizabeth Shepherd brings her soulful style to the Yardbird Suite Saturday night as part of the Canadian Jazz Series.

R&B singer George Nozuka offers an intimate night of music and positive energy Saturday night at Spirit Path Studio.

The Edmonton Youth Orchestra takes to the stage of the Winspear Centre on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The pride of Winnipeg, vintage rockers Harlequin will be thinking of you as they play the Century Casino Saturday night.

Festive season

The CFL's biggest fan, Santa Claus, will be touching down in Edmonton Saturday to participate in the Grey Cup parade. Catch him at Santa's Parade of Lights downtown from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m..

There are more than 500,000 lights at Glow Christmas light show on in St. Albert. (The Enjoy Centre) Now in its 30th year, Vinok Worldance again showcases Christmas Around the World at the Chateau Louis Hotel with performances until Sunday.

Christmas Glow comes to The Enjoy Centre in St. Albert. The huge indoor show features 500,000 lights until Jan. 19.

Saturday is your chance to show off your ugly Christmas sweater at The Great Sweater Run, taking place in Emily Murphy Park.

Sports

There's no getting around it. This weekend is all about the Grey Cup. Even Santa will tell you that. Head downtown to the Grey Cup Festival to join the celebration.

High-school football athletes from across Canada represent their communities in an exhibition game at Clarke Park Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

And Sunday is the game itself. Kick-off is at 4 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium with the Calgary Stampeders taking on the Ottawa Redblacks for the Grey Cup.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.