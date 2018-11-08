What to do this Remembrance Day weekend in Edmonton

Arts and Culture

All is Bright on 124 is back! The free festival is a celebration of winter and features entertainment, food trucks and activities for the kids. Head down to 124th Street Saturday between 4 and 8 p.m.

Beautiful: the Carole King Musical continues at the Jubilee Auditorium until Sunday.

Viscosity: Black Gold, True Tales, Real Lives is a mix of journalism, performance and exhibition that runs until Nov. 17 at the Backstage Theatre.

The Edmonton Coin Show will draw local numismatics this weekend to the Howard Johnson at 15560 Stony Plain Road.

Sports

The University of Alberta Golden Bears volleyball team take on the MacEwan Griffins at the Saville Community Sports Centre on Saturday evening.

Northlands is showcasing roping, riding and more at the Heritage Ranch Rodeo and Farmfair International on until Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Northlands hosts the Heritage Ranch Rodeo and FarmFair International. (Dale Macmillan/Northlands)

Never played soccer? Looking to play with more confidence? Urban Futbot takes on the challenge Saturday afternoon.

How about riding your bike? Then this free winter-cycling workshop at Queen Alexandra Community League on Saturday may be just the ticket.

Music

Rumours are that Fleetwood Mac will go their own way on Saturday at Rogers Place.

Canadian rockers The Glorious Song will play a gig at the Shaw Conference Centre on Saturday.

Edmonton band Captain Tractor launches their silver anniversary tour and a new double-vinyl release "25 Years On." (Lyle Bell)

Local band Captain Tractor is releasing a new album Friday connected to their 25th anniversary. They will be touring six cities including Edmonton where they'll be at The Station on Jasper on November 16 and 17.

Yardbird Festival of Canadian Jazz wraps up on Saturday.

Remembrance

From the Butterdome to the Beverly Cenotaph to Edmonton City Hall, there are many places and ways to mark Remembrance Day this Sunday.

Armistice 100 is a tribute marking the end of the First World War at the Federal Building Plaza. It will feature a 21-gun salute, ceremonies and interactive events like a corral walk with Lord Strathcona Regiment Horses.

Members of Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry in a trench during the First World War. (PPCLI Archive and Museum)

Historical memorabilia from photographs, letters and newspapers will take visitors to the Great War era in a new exhibit at the Musée Héritage Museum in St. Albert.

Redpatch, which follows the experiences of a young Indigenous soldier during the First World War, is on until Sunday at the Citadel Theatre.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.